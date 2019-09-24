Reviewing Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)’s and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX)’s results

Since Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships Inc. 11 0.10 N/A -0.64 0.00 Performance Shipping Inc. 1 1.56 N/A -5.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Top Ships Inc. and Performance Shipping Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5% Performance Shipping Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Top Ships Inc.’s -0.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 116.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Performance Shipping Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Top Ships Inc. and Performance Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 1.8% respectively. Top Ships Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.21% of Performance Shipping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Top Ships Inc. -19.06% -17.52% -45.37% -60.48% -61.81% -54.87% Performance Shipping Inc. -11.5% -8.79% -20.89% 12.03% -42.51% 37.52%

For the past year Top Ships Inc. has -54.87% weaker performance while Performance Shipping Inc. has 37.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Top Ships Inc. beats Performance Shipping Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.