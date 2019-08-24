Reviewing Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)’s and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s results

Both Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships Inc. 13 4.55 N/A -0.64 0.00 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.27 N/A -30.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Top Ships Inc. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.16 shows that Top Ships Inc. is 116.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Top Ships Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Top Ships Inc. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 5.8% respectively. 0.44% are Top Ships Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Top Ships Inc. -19.06% -17.52% -45.37% -60.48% -61.81% -54.87% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05%

For the past year Top Ships Inc. was more bearish than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Top Ships Inc. beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.