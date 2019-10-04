Reviewing Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR)’s and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s results

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE:TR) and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Confectioners. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. 37 0.00 18.24M 0.87 42.75 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 9 0.00 4.40M 0.39 22.96

Demonstrates Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. 49,257,358.90% 7.8% 6.1% Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 47,413,793.10% 11.5% 8.6%

Risk & Volatility

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.29. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. are 5.3 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.3% and 45.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 58.61% of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.1% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. 1.72% -0.35% -2.56% 12.58% 29.56% 15.21% Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 8.43% 6.89% -7.63% 7.66% -12.62% 5.63%

For the past year Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. was more bullish than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.

Summary

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILDÂ’S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLAÂ’S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks. The company sells its products through approximately 30 candy and grocery brokers to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the U.S. military, and fund-raising charitable organizations. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.