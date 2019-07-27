Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s results

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 91.16 N/A -2.57 0.00

Demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Vaccinex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8%

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival Vaccinex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Vaccinex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 2.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -18.18% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 113.57% stronger performance.

On 5 of the 7 factors Vaccinex Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.