Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s results

Since Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -1.85 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Risk & Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.