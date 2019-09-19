Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s results

Since Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.30
|0.00
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.49
|N/A
|-1.85
|0.00
Demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0.00%
|-161.4%
|-141.9%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-319.2%
|-106.8%
Risk & Volatility
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-5.95%
|-63.75%
|-74.38%
|-73.49%
|-95.56%
|-75.78%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.48%
|-12.94%
|-32.32%
|-7.5%
|-79.44%
|-17.04%
For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.
