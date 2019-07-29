Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.30 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.84 beta means Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 391.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.