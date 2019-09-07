Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.30
|0.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0.00%
|-161.4%
|-141.9%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.47 shows that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 10.4%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.77%. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-5.95%
|-63.75%
|-74.38%
|-73.49%
|-95.56%
|-75.78%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.