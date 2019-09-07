Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.47 shows that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 10.4%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.77%. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.