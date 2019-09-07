Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.3 and 18.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.