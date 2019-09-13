Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 21 1.57 N/A -2.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk & Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.47. From a competition point of view, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 1.69 beta which is 69.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.77%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.