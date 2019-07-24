Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 77 764.48 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility & Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.86 which is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -18.46% and its average price target is $81.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.