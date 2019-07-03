Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 70.32 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.84 beta indicates that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated is 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Insmed Incorporated is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Insmed Incorporated is $43.5, which is potential 72.28% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.