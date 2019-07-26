Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-27.85
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and INmune Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0.00%
|-163.5%
|-143.7%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INmune Bio Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 7.2%. Insiders held roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 59.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-11.76%
|-26.53%
|-3.74%
|-69.13%
|-93.76%
|-18.18%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -18.18% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
