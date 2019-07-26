Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and INmune Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INmune Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 7.2%. Insiders held roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 59.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -18.18% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.