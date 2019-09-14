Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.30
|0.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.95
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0.00%
|-161.4%
|-141.9%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
Volatility and Risk
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.47. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.
Liquidity
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 55.3%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.77%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-5.95%
|-63.75%
|-74.38%
|-73.49%
|-95.56%
|-75.78%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
