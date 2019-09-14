Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.95 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility and Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.47. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 55.3%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.77%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.