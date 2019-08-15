Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Immutep Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Immutep Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 10.32%. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Immutep Limited has weaker performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Immutep Limited beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.