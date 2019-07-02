Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Since Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.06 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and ImmunoGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility & Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. ImmunoGen Inc.’s 1.92 beta is the reason why it is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and ImmunoGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.08 average price target and a 123.30% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.