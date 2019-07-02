Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Since Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-27.85
|0.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|8.06
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
Demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and ImmunoGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0.00%
|-163.5%
|-143.7%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
Volatility & Risk
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. ImmunoGen Inc.’s 1.92 beta is the reason why it is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and ImmunoGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.08 average price target and a 123.30% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-11.76%
|-26.53%
|-3.74%
|-69.13%
|-93.76%
|-18.18%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-32.28%
|-21.9%
|-60.81%
|-63.91%
|-80.26%
|-55.42%
For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than ImmunoGen Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
