Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Flex Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Flex Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

Risk and Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Flex Pharma Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.8 and 9.8. Competitively, Flex Pharma Inc. has 8.9 and 8.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flex Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 16.9% are Flex Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Flex Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Flex Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.