Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.47 beta indicates that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 50.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

On 5 of the 6 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.