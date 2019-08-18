Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

This is a contrast between Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and CohBar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.47 shows that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival CohBar Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. CohBar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.77%. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has weaker performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.