Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 15.98 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Chimerix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Chimerix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Chimerix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 76.5%. Insiders owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.