Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 133 143.46 N/A -11.36 0.00

Demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and bluebird bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and bluebird bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.84 shows that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. bluebird bio Inc.’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and bluebird bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has an average price target of $163.83, with potential upside of 23.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 0% respectively. 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -18.18% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 25.84% stronger performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.