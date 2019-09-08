Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 1.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta which is 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.