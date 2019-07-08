Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-27.85
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0.00%
|-163.5%
|-143.7%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 4.02%. Insiders owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Competitively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-11.76%
|-26.53%
|-3.74%
|-69.13%
|-93.76%
|-18.18%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
