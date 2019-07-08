Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 4.02%. Insiders owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Competitively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.