Reviewing Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP)’s and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s results

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial Corporation 78 4.40 N/A 5.39 14.43 FSB Bancorp Inc. 17 3.19 N/A 0.04 495.14

Demonstrates Tompkins Financial Corporation and FSB Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. FSB Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Tompkins Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Tompkins Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of FSB Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tompkins Financial Corporation and FSB Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 1.2% FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.9% of Tompkins Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.19% of FSB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Tompkins Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, FSB Bancorp Inc. has 7.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tompkins Financial Corporation -1.59% 0.57% 0.48% 3.1% -1.93% 3.68% FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.06% -0.17% 8.08% -3.67% 7.64% 1.94%

For the past year Tompkins Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than FSB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats FSB Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.