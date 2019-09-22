Reviewing Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP)’s and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s results

Both Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.40 N/A 5.35 15.32 BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 2.50 N/A 1.20 10.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tompkins Financial Corporation and BCB Bancorp Inc. BCB Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Tompkins Financial Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Tompkins Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 1.2% BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Tompkins Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, BCB Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52% of Tompkins Financial Corporation shares and 29.1% of BCB Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tompkins Financial Corporation 2.93% -0.27% 1.64% 11.22% -5.32% 9.28% BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54%

For the past year Tompkins Financial Corporation has weaker performance than BCB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats BCB Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.