Reviewing Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP)’s and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)’s results

Both Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.13 N/A 5.35 15.32 Ames National Corporation 27 4.73 N/A 1.85 14.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tompkins Financial Corporation and Ames National Corporation. Ames National Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Tompkins Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Tompkins Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tompkins Financial Corporation and Ames National Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 1.2% Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Tompkins Financial Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Competitively, Ames National Corporation’s 43.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tompkins Financial Corporation and Ames National Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52% and 24.4%. Tompkins Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Ames National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tompkins Financial Corporation 2.93% -0.27% 1.64% 11.22% -5.32% 9.28% Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44%

For the past year Tompkins Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Ames National Corporation

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats Ames National Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.