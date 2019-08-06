Reviewing Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)’s and Its Peers results

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is a company in the Residential Construction industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Toll Brothers Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.65% of all Residential Construction’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Toll Brothers Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.50% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Toll Brothers Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toll Brothers Inc. 0.00% 15.70% 7.40% Industry Average 6.06% 17.26% 7.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Toll Brothers Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Toll Brothers Inc. N/A 37 7.28 Industry Average 329.46M 5.43B 10.61

Toll Brothers Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Toll Brothers Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Toll Brothers Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.50 2.52

With average target price of $36.33, Toll Brothers Inc. has a potential upside of 2.25%. The potential upside of the peers is 75.33%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Toll Brothers Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Toll Brothers Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Toll Brothers Inc. 1.96% -2.68% -5.74% 0.7% 2.27% 9.23% Industry Average 5.53% 9.15% 11.79% 22.84% 21.69% 36.73%

For the past year Toll Brothers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Toll Brothers Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.96. In other hand, Toll Brothers Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Toll Brothers Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Toll Brothers Inc.’s rivals beat Toll Brothers Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs that are associated with various master planned communities; develops and sells land to other builders; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers in 19 states in the United States. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.