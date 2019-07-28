Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 7.20 N/A -2.53 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tocagen Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 27 Current Ratio and a 27 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential is 101.47% at a $11 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 92.93% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.59%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.