Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 5.63 N/A -2.53 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.52 N/A -1.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tocagen Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Tocagen Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 158.82%. Competitively Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 43.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tocagen Inc. looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 99.4%. Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.