Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 4.67 N/A -2.53 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Neon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tocagen Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$11 is Tocagen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 220.70%. Competitively the average target price of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 486.42% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Neon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Tocagen Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has stronger performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.