Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 6.88 N/A -2.53 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tocagen Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. Its rival Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Tocagen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 110.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 17.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend while Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.