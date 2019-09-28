Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 3 0.00 22.32M -2.53 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tocagen Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 768,277,571.25% -108.1% -56.6% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 57,071,213.64% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tocagen Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Tocagen Inc. has a 545.69% upside potential and an average target price of $4.33. Competitively MeiraGTx Holdings plc has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 152.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tocagen Inc. looks more robust than MeiraGTx Holdings plc as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 36.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 19.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Tocagen Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.