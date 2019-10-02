Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s results

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 3 0.00 22.32M -2.53 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 0.00 14.73M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tocagen Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 800,286,841.16% -108.1% -56.6% Kitov Pharma Ltd 1,857,971,745.71% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$4.33 is Tocagen Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 604.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Tocagen Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.