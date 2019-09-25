Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s results

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 0.94 N/A -2.53 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 10.79 N/A 2.56 25.74

In table 1 we can see Tocagen Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tocagen Inc.’s average target price is $4.33, while its potential upside is 512.19%. Competitively Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $82, with potential upside of 33.72%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tocagen Inc. looks more robust than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.