Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 7.20 N/A -2.53 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 25.09 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tocagen Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tocagen Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and has 7.7 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 101.47% and an $11 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.9% and 75.5%. About 6.59% of Tocagen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.