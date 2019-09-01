Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 4.55 N/A -2.53 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 25 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 18.1. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

$11 is Tocagen Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 238.46%. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 111.27%. The results provided earlier shows that Tocagen Inc. appears more favorable than InflaRx N.V., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tocagen Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 53.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Tocagen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.