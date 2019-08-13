Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 6.24 N/A -2.53 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.34 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tocagen Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival ImmuCell Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. ImmuCell Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tocagen Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, and a 133.55% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has weaker performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.