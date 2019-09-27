Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 3 0.00 22.32M -2.53 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.83 20.58M -1.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tocagen Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 736,342,042.76% -108.1% -56.6% Homology Medicines Inc. 109,119,830.33% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Homology Medicines Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Tocagen Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tocagen Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.33, while its potential upside is 545.69%. Competitively the consensus target price of Homology Medicines Inc. is $30, which is potential 66.11% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Tocagen Inc. appears more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 81.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.