Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 5.99 N/A -2.53 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 201.08 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tocagen Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 143.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 9.2%. Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. was more bearish than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.