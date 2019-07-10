Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

This is a contrast between Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 7.79 N/A -2.53 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.84 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Tocagen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Cambrex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Tocagen Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, and a 86.13% upside potential. On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential upside is 5.65% and its average target price is $49. Based on the results given earlier, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.9% and 0%. Insiders held 6.59% of Tocagen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Tocagen Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.