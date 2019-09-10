Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 5.11 N/A -2.53 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tocagen Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Tocagen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 193.33% and an $11 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, which is potential 476.81% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Tocagen Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tocagen Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 54.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. was more bearish than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.