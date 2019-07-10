Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 7.79 N/A -2.53 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.47 N/A 0.10 38.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tocagen Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tocagen Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential is 86.13% at a $11 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.59%. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has weaker performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.