Reviewing TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)’s results

TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.85 N/A -0.01 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TMSR Holding Company Limited and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 0%. Insiders held 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance while Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has 0.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.