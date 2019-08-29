Reviewing TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.01 N/A -0.01 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TMSR Holding Company Limited and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TMSR Holding Company Limited and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 50.55% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend while Tottenham Acquisition I Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.