Reviewing TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)’s results

This is a contrast between TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.24 N/A 0.07 24.71 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 161.08

In table 1 we can see TMSR Holding Company Limited and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation seems to has compared to TMSR Holding Company Limited. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. TMSR Holding Company Limited’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TMSR Holding Company Limited and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% 4.2% 2.5% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

TMSR Holding Company Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -0.57% -6.49% -39.72% -23.11% -64.33% 13.07% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.85% -0.29% 1.65% 4.7% 0% -0.29%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bullish trend while Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation had bearish trend.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.