Reviewing TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)’s results

Both TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.24 N/A 0.07 24.71 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.65

In table 1 we can see TMSR Holding Company Limited and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TMSR Holding Company Limited. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. TMSR Holding Company Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Modern Media Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TMSR Holding Company Limited and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% 4.2% 2.5% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -0.57% -6.49% -39.72% -23.11% -64.33% 13.07% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.24% 1.07% 2.97% 5.9% 1.96%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.