Reviewing TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s and Its Peers results

TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand TMSR Holding Company Limited has 81.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have TMSR Holding Company Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.70% -0.40% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares TMSR Holding Company Limited and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for TMSR Holding Company Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TMSR Holding Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

The peers have a potential upside of -41.48%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TMSR Holding Company Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance while TMSR Holding Company Limited’s peers have 17.10% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TMSR Holding Company Limited are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, TMSR Holding Company Limited’s peers have 2.89 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. TMSR Holding Company Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Dividends

TMSR Holding Company Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TMSR Holding Company Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.