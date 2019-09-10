Reviewing TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)’s results

Both TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TMSR Holding Company Limited
|2
|0.72
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights TMSR Holding Company Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TMSR Holding Company Limited
|0.00%
|-0.7%
|-0.4%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
TMSR Holding Company Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 5.45%. About 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TMSR Holding Company Limited
|-1.5%
|-19.13%
|-22.94%
|3.98%
|-73.53%
|-14.37%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance while Gores Metropoulos Inc. has 4.15% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.
TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.
