Reviewing TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)’s results

TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.85 N/A -0.01 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

Demonstrates TMSR Holding Company Limited and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TMSR Holding Company Limited and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TMSR Holding Company Limited and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 0% respectively. TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share held by insiders are 81.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend while FinTech Acquisition Corp. III had bullish trend.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 6 of the 8 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.