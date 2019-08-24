Reviewing TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)’s results

TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.06 N/A -0.01 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72

Table 1 demonstrates TMSR Holding Company Limited and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TMSR Holding Company Limited and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 81.6% are TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance while DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has 3.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.