Reviewing TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)’s results

We are comparing TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 1 0.74 N/A -0.01 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights TMSR Holding Company Limited and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TMSR Holding Company Limited and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend while Act II Global Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.